Chris Cuomo Slams Lindsey Graham for Defending Trump's False Election Claims

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is calling out Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) for allying himself with President Donald Trump as he seeks to reverse the results of the election after President-elect Joe Biden's historic win. After Biden became the first U.S. presidential candidate to receive more than 80 million votes, Graham called challenges to Biden's win in Georgia an opportunity to "save the country," but Cuomo told Graham Tuesday, "You mean save your a—."

"I will keep arguing that the danger we face does not exit with Trump," Cuomo said during his evening show, saying the "ReTrumplicans who fear his return and covet his base are all in," before cutting to Graham's Monday interview on Fox News. During his appearance on Hannity, Graham urged Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to end what he called a "civil war" in the GOP in his state. "There’s a civil war brewing in Georgia for no good reason," Graham said in the interview, adding he didn't find it "unreasonable" to ask the legislature to return to session and order an audit of the ballot signatures in the presidential race to "see if the system worked," echoing Trump's repeated pleas.

In his #OpeningStatement, @ChrisCuomo channels his inner Inigo Montoya and wonders what it might take for "ReTrumplicans" to accept Joe Biden as President. "Will the SCOTUS nine nuthin' negation of the nugatory nonsense from Trump about the election be enough?" pic.twitter.com/TNYg9T67RD — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 9, 2020

"What is unreasonable is to sit on your a— and do nothing when you’ve got a chance to save the country," Graham added, at which point CNN cut back Tuesday to Cuomo, who responded, "No, you don’t mean save the country. You mean save your a—." The CNN host pointed out that Georgia has already certified the vote three times over, asking incredulously, "Civil war? Seriously, senator? Do your words still come from your brain or just some reservoir of bile?"

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

"And by the way, Graham’s got plenty of company among the ReTrumplicans," Cuomo added, referencing tweets from the Arizona Republican Party urging its supporters to push for the halting of election certification at any cost. In one tweet, the state GOP party shared a message from one "Stop the Steal" organizer who wrote, "I am willing to give my life for this fight." The Arizona Republican Party added in its quote tweet, "He is. Are you?"