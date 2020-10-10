Chris Christie Released After Week-Long Hospitalization for COVID-19

On Saturday morning, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie informed his followers on Twitter that he was released from the hospital amidst his battle with COVID-19. Christie is one of the many high-profile Republicans who has contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks. That list also includes President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, and many others. In response to his Twitter update, many responded to wish him well. But, of course, there were others who responded by tying the former governor's diagnosis back to Trump.

Christie originally shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3. He wrote on Twitter, "I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition." Just as he touched upon in his statement, he was later admitted to the hospital in order to receive treatment for his diagnosis.

I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020

Christie's latest update about his condition has drawn a bevy of colorful responses amongst Twitter users. Scroll down to see what some of those individuals are saying.