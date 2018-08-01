Chipotle Extends Free Guacamole Deal

Chipotle has officially extended National Avocado Day, and their free guacamole promotion has been extended with it.

After a promotional mess on National Avocado Day left many fans of the avocado-loving dish unable to score the free treat, Chipotle has announced that they are officially extending their free guac deal through Wednesday, August 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today [Tuesday] was a record breaking day for Chipotle! We had an unprecedented increase in new digital customers as a result of the free guac promo in honor of National Avocado Day. Unfortunately, breaking these records also broke the internet, but we are now back up and running,” a spokesperson for the brand told Today. “To thank our customers for their understanding during our challenges today, we’re extending the promo. Get free guac with any entrée ordered online or via the app through Wednesday, while supplies last with no code necessary.”

Scoring the free deal is as simple as purchasing an entrée through the mobile app or online, and no promo code is necessary. Guac lovers can choose to redeem the free guac as an add-on, a side item, or as a regular order of chips and guac.

“Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said at the time of the initial release. “We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers’ guac obsession. Plus, it’s a major bonus that you can skip the line when you order ahead with our app or at chipotle.com.”

The deal initially kicked in on Tuesday, July 31, but debuted to disastrous results and angry customers when those attempting to redeem their free dish on the app and website were met with a “technical difficulties” notification, meaning that their orders were unable to be processed and their guac cravings were left unsatiated.

Chipotle later addressed the issue on Twitter, the “groundbreaking” National Avocado Day was “internet-breaking.”

Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. 👨‍💻 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018

The popular burrito chain recently announced its intentions to make permanent changes to their restaurants in an effort to make Chipotle a “lifestyle brand,” according to Thrillist. Such changes include the introduction of new menu items like quesadillas, nachos, and milkshakes, as well as a possible happy hour for half-off margaritas and beer.