Joanna Gaines’ News Will Ease Your ‘Fixer Upper’ Ending Woes

If Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ announcement that Fixer Upper is ending has you crying over unused shiplap, let the designer’s newest project console you.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Joanna casually slipped the news that a Magnolia Table Cookbook is being written and photographed in the Waco, Texas couple’s farmhouse.

“After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook, celebrating with some homemade mac and cheese and brownie pie just feels right,” the entrepreneur teased in the comments while digging into the cheese side dish. She added the hashtag “#MagnoliaTableCookbook” to confirm the exciting project.

Other than this adorable snap, there aren’t many details available about the Gaines’ newest job. But while Joanna is busy prepping Magnolia Table recipes in the kitchen, Chip is occupied with renovation on his upcoming restaurant of the same name.

Three days after Joanna shared the cookbook news, the couple announced the upcoming season 5 of hit HGTV show Fixer Upper would be its last.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

But their move into the food space isn’t all that surprising. The powerhouse couple opened Silos Baking Co. last year to serve treats to Waco customers and they house a collection of food trucks outside Magnolia Market, where they sell home decor.

So while you’ll have one more season of Fixer Upper to learn the Gaines’ home design secrets, you’ll soon be able to whip up comfort foods like the Texas couple.