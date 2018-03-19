How to Chill a Beer in 5 Minutes

If you’ve had a house party ruined by warm beer, then you will definitely want to check out this hack that lets you chill a beer in 5 minutes.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been there. The party is going great, the music is right, and everyone is having a good time. Suddenly, though, you hear somebody yell, “Hey, is there anymore cold beer?”

At this point, you have two options:

Option one: You say, “No, but room-temperature beer isn’t that bad,” then proceed to chug one in an effort to prove your point, thus effectively ending the party and inadvertently labeling yourself a social pariah for being the guy (or gal) who gleefully chugs warm beer.

Or, option two: grab a couple handfuls of salt!

Here’s how it works, according to Curiosity: Salt lowers the temperature at which water can freeze because the molecules of the salt keep the water molecules from being able to band together and become ice.

So pouring salt into ice water will allow the temperature of the water to lower which will allow the temperature of the bottled or canned brews to lower as well.

It also works better than ice alone because the water allows for more coverage of the bottle or cans than ice does since ice has only so many possible points of contact.

If you need a new brew to try out this hack with, maybe grab a case of the newly-minted Bud Light Orange.

Bud Light Orange landed in stores everywhere only recently, and the company has updated the label for Bud Light Lime to match that of the new Bud Light Orange look.

According to My Beer Buzz, Bud Light Orange is a light lager that is brewed using actual orange peels and other natural citrus flavoring. Additionally, it will “remain at 4.2%-AbV & 142 calories per 12oz serving.”

The Bud Light Lime had not changed its recipe or anything but did see its label design updated to the same as Bud Light Orange, only with a green tint.

Interestingly, back in early October, Twitter user Sean Dougherty tweeted out that he had “insider information” that Bud Light Orange was going to happen.

The new direction with orange is certainly an interesting one, as it appears Anheuser-Busch is hoping to better compete with brewers such as Blue Moon and Shock Top, both of whom brew very popular orange-flavored Belgian White beers.