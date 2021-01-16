Third Stimulus Check: Everything to Know About Another Payment Under the Biden Administration

As the world prepares for US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, the question of how the new administration will respond to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic hangs in the air. Biden recently introduced a trillion-dollar coronavirus response package, and with that comes a new list of qualifications as well as some updates to previous payments. After the $2,000 proposed payment failed to get passed in Congress, many still wonder when relief will come. The IRS is scheduled to stop delivering the $600 second stimulus check on Jan. 15. However, those who didn't receive their check could be eligible for the IRS' Recovery Rebate Credit. Here's everything to know about the possible third stimulus check.

The Proposed $2,000 Checks Will Possibly be $1,400 Because the last Congress ended without approving the $2,000 stimulus as opposed to the $600 checks being delivered now, the next chance to pass another stimulus will come after Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next US President on Jan. 2020. Biden has introduced the blueprint for his administration's trillion-dollar Coronavirus relief package, and has backed the push for a $1,400 third stimulus check per adult. However, the proposal doesn't guarantee that this will be the amount people receive. Congress will also have to decide if there will be different qualifications. prevnext

Your Stimulus Check Won't Be Seized to Pay Debts or Rent Unlike the first round of stimulus checks that were sent out, the second check won't be able to be seized for debt payments and rent. It's likely the third check would follow the same precedent. The payments are safe from bank garnishment and from private creditors or debt collectors. prevnext

New Qualifications With the third round of checks, come a few more qualification rules. While most of them are pretty cut and dry, things can get confusing for those who have dependents since they may receive more money in the deal –– but overall, qualifications have been expanded to cover more people. The third payment would extend qualifications to dependents of any age. That includes college students, older adult relatives, and children of all ages with disabilities. Under the March CARES Act, all US citizens and non-US citizens with a social security card can receive a stimulus payment. This also includes workers using Visas, green card holders, and those the IRS refers to as "resident aliens." According to Biden's $1,400 stimulus check package, those with mixed-status families are also eligible. With the new payment amount, more people would be eligible for a partial check. prevnext

What Possibly Stands in the Way of a Third Check? After the proposed $2,000 check was introduced to Congress and Biden previously stood by the amount, the lesser number has some Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushing for higher amounts. "$2,000 means $2,000. $2,000 does not mean $1,400,″ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday to The Washington Post. Some Democrats want to tighten the amount of financial aid given as well as prioritize other opportunities of aid. "How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can't tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that's already got a check," Senator Joe Manchin told the Post Jan. 8. prevnext