Chick-fil-A Reveals Most Popular Menu Items of 2021

Chick-fil-A is capping off 2021 by taking a look back at the biggest food trends of the past year. As the world looks ahead to ringing in 2022, the beloved fast-food chain took a trip down memory lane, earlier in December revealing its most-ordered menu items of 2021, and unsurprisingly, Chick-fil-A’s Waffle Fries topped the list in every region.

The fast-food chain’s Waffle Fries are “waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil until crispy outside and tender inside. Sprinkled with Sea Salt.” They make for a perfect side to any of the entrees offered at the restaurant. In releasing the full list of top-ordered menu items, Chick-fil-A noted that “no matter where you live, one thing is for certain: You love our Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. From Miami to Seattle and everywhere in between, our crispy-on-the-outside and tender-on-the-inside waffle-cut potatoes were just what we all needed to curb an afternoon craving or serve as the perfect complement to our meal.”

Waffle Fries were not the only popular item, though. While the fries topped the list in every region – Southeast region, Atlantic region, Northeast region, Midwest region, Southwest region, and West region – Chick-fil-A customers had a hankering for plenty of other items on the menu. Keep scrolling to see the most-ordered menu items at Chick-fil-A by region.

Southeast region

Those living in the Southeast preferred to wash down their order of Waffle Fries with soft drinks. While Chick-fil-A did not specify which drink topped the list among all soft drinks, soft drinks took up the No. 2 spot not only in the Southeast region, but all regions accounted for in the end-of-the-year round up.

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-n-Minis Mac & Cheese

Atlantic region

Those living in the Atlantic region preferred to round out their Chick-fill-A meal of Waffle Fries and a soft drink with an order of the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The beloved sandwich boasts a boneless breast of chicken that is seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Waffle Potato Fries Soft DrinksChick-fil-A

Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Chick-n-Minis Mac & Cheese

Northeast region

In the Northeast, Chick-fil-A Nuggets rounded out the Top 3. The chain’s nuggets are bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast that, just like the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, which was fourth most-ordered item in the Northeast, are seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Sweet Iced Tea Spicy Chicken Sandwich Hash Browns Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Midwest region

It turns out that those in the Northeast and the Midwest have very similar taste buds, because their ordering habits were nearly identical. Midwesterners also had a hankering for the chain’s Chick-fil-A Nuggets, and the Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich, which adds green leaf lettuce, tomato and American cheese to the chain’s traditional chicken sandwich, snuck onto the list in both regions.

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Mac & Cheese Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Southwest region

Chick-fil-A customers in the Southwest had a hankering for Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis. Boasting bite-sized Chick-fil-A Nuggets nestled in warm, mini yeast rolls that are lightly brushed with a honey butter spread, the item was one of only two breakfast items to land a spot on the most-ordered menu items list and only made it onto the list in two regions.

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Regular Lemonade Hash Browns Spicy Chicken Sandwich Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

West region

While Sweet Iced Tea made it onto the list of most-popular items in every region, it was least popular among Chick-fil-A customers in the West. Clearly favoring soft drinks and lemonade, Sweet Iced Tea came in at No. 1 in this region, which had some cravings for spice, with both the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich being among the most-ordered menu items in 2021.