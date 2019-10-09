Chick-Fil-A Customer Fatally Shot by Cop After Driving Truck Into Restaurant Over Sandwich

A Chick-Fil-A customer in Lincoln, Nebraska is dead after diving his pick-up truck into the restaurant and then being shot and killed by a railroad officer. The whole incident unfolded around 1 p.m. in front of a large lunch-rush crowd. Some of the incident was caught on camera.

The man first began acting erratically inside the restaurant, according to witness, by flipping tables, throwing food and yelling. A 15-year-old employee said, “He was yelling, ‘It’s just a f—ing sandwich.’”

The manager escorted the employees to the back of the restaurant. As the man’s tirade continued, local resident Todd Ogden, who was dining with his wife, tackled the man from behind and forced him outside. That’s when the man got into his 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up and drove it in reverse through a bank of windows and into the Chick-Fil-A. It came to rest by the front counter.

Shawna Nedgo, who was dining with Ogden, recorded video just after the man drove the truck through the restaurant.

“This is the aftermath of the truck running through chick fil a. The man was clearly having a mental breakdown,” she wrote on Facebook. “Todd grabbed the man inside the restaurant to try and stop him from hurting customers because he was throwing trays at everyone. He then got into his truck and ran it through the building. I recorded this before running outside.”

The man got out of the truck and started running after employees and customers with what witnesses said was a taser. He chased them outside and was encountered by a uniformed railroad officer who had been waiting in the drive-thru line in his marked vehicle.

“The cop was like, ‘Calm down and back off,’ but the guy kept approaching,” Thomas Arias, the 15-year-old employee, said. “So the cop pulled his gun and shot him.” Ogden said he thinks the man tased the officer before the officer fired two shots.

When police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, they found the officer performing CPR on the man. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and what may have caused the man to attack. They say he had no prior police record.