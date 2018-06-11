Chelsy Davy Shows She’s Moved on From Prince Harry With Lavish Ibiza Party

Chelsy Davy was photographed on a scenic boat ride over the weekend, looking perfectly content after she was made into a meme at the royal wedding last month.

Davy, 32, was out on the water in Ibiza, Spain on a picturesque day with a huge gang of friends. They were there to celebrate the hen-do of marketing specialist Kate Winser, with whom Davy is very close, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

A “hen-do” is the British equivalent of a bachelorette party. They are traditionally considered to be more tame than their American counterparts, though it’s not always the case. For Winser, the big day included a boat ride around the Spanish party island with her friends, all in matching yellow swimsuits by Hunza G.

Davy posted an album of photos from the occasion on Instagram. No less than 16 women gathered for the big event, sending Winser into marriage in style. The album also showed the women crowded into a concert or a club of some kind, all bathed in black light and dressed to the nines.

“What a weekend,” Davy wrote in the caption, book-ended by yellow heart emojis. “Happy hen my puffer @katewinny.”

Davy shared more photos on her Instagram Story, adding the hashtag “Winny Ibiza.”

The carefree weekend was a nice change of pace for Davy, who went viral last month for her appearance at the royal wedding. Davy was Prince Harry‘s longest-running girlfriend before his marriage to Meghan Markle on May 19. She even accompanied him to his brother, Prince William’s wedding in 2011.

Through a combination of miraculous camera timing and projected reactions from viewers, Davy’s expression at the ceremony became iconic of the jilted ex-girlfriend. Fans added countless captions to the pictures of Davy pursing her lips in the pews as Prince Harry said his vows to Markle.

Outside of that singular image, Davy actually looked bright and cheerful for most of the royal wedding. She wore a classy navy blue dress with a matching shawl and fascinator. Davy has said on numerous occasions that she and Prince Harry remain on good terms after their break up, and even consider one another friends.

Davy’s biggest surprise on the wedding day was that she was not invited to the reception at the Frogmore House. Sources told Daily Mail that Davy was “shocked” by the snub.

Davy herself may have gotten engaged shortly after the royal wedding. She was spotted toying with a ring at a lunch date with her boyfriend and looking ecstatic.