Chelsy Davy’s Royal Wedding Reaction Goes Viral

Prince Harry invited two of his former girlfriends to his wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday, and the reaction from Chelsy Davy quickly went viral.

A GIF of Davy blinking during the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the ceremony appears to show that she was fine with her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. The clip, posted by Essence Magazine, has over 202 retweets and 520 likes.

“Inviting her was savage, but her going it’s on her. She’s so uncomfortable,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That’s how all of Harry’s exes are looking right now,” another joked.

“At the risk of sounding judgmental, she has the look of a woman who is not used to losing to other women,” another wrote.

Harry and Davy dated from 2003 to 2010, and some thought she looked “sad” at the nuptials, especially since she dated Harry for seven years. Harry only dated Markle for about a year, and they announced their engagement in November 2017. After dating Davy, Harry dated Cressida Bonas for two years before he met Markle. Bonas was also at the wedding.

Before the wedding, Harry reportedly had an “emotional” phone call with Davy, who was not invited to the intimate Saturday night reception at Frogmore House.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

In a 2016 interview with the Sunday Times, Davy said she “found it tough” to live in the spotlight while she dated Harry.

“I think we will always be good friends,” Davy, a former lawyer and now a jewelery designer, said at the time. As for the constant media attention they faced during their relationship, she said, “It’s not something you get used to.”

After she ended her relationship with Harry, she reportedly dated jeweler Charles Goode. He is now reportedly dating Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Prince Harry and Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made their first official appearance as a married couple on Tuesday during a special birthday event for Harry’s father, Prince Charles. On Friday, Kensington Palace unveiled the couple’s new Royal Coat of Arms, which features several tributes to her hometown Los Angeles.

According to an update on the Royal Family’s website, Markle’s duties as a duchess include attending “engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages” in support of Queen Elizabeth II.