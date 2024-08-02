Chef Roberto Linguanotto, Inventor of Tiramisu, Has Died

Italian pastry chef Roberto "Loli" Linguanotto, considered by many to be "the father of Tiramisu," has died. Linguanotto passed away on Sunday, July 28 at the age of 81, Le Beccherie, the renowned restaurant in Treviso in northern Italy where the famous chef reportedly crafted the beloved Italian dessert, confirmed. The Washington Post reported that Linguanotto passed away in Italy following a long-term battle with an unspecified illness.

"We join the mourning for the passing of Roberto "Loli" Linguanotto, who marked the history of Beccherie and the most beloved dessert in the world," a translated statement shared to Le Beccherie's Facebook page read. "His memory lives on in our restaurant!"

Linguanotto is credited with creating tiramisu in the early 1970s while working at Le Beccherie alongside the restaurant owner's wife, Alba Campeol. Although the origins of the recipe are disputed, with some stating that the dessert originated in centuries-old Italian brothels, according to Linguanotto's account, per the BBC, the culinary classic was born from an accident. While making vanilla ice cream, Linguanotto said he dropped some mascarpone cheese into a bowl of eggs and sugar. He told Alba about "the mixture's pleasant taste," and the duo perfected the coffee-flavored dessert recipe by adding ladyfinger sponges soaked in coffee, and sprinkling it with cocoa. They called the dessert "Tiramisù", which translates into English as "pick me up."

Campeol offered a slightly different version of the story, stating, per the Le Beccherie website, that she was inspired to create the dish after tasting a combination of zabaglione and coffee prepared by her mother-in-law. Together with Linguanotto, she said, they perfected the treat.

The dish appeared in print in a 1981 issue of Veneto, with journalist Gigi Padovani, who became close friends with Linguanotto and co-authored the book Tiramisù with his wife Clara,, recalling that "in no time, that dessert became a staple at Le Beccherie. It was served on a round tray with ladyfingers soaked in coffee, and two layers of cream and mascarpone."

Paying tribute to Linguanotto, the governor of the Veneto region Luca Zaia said, per The Sun, "I join in mourning the passing of Roberto Linguanotto, who made a significant impact in the world of pastry. Today, tiramisu is a globally recognised culinary excellence. Much of its success is due to his skill as a pastry chef and his dedication to making our Venetian delicacy unique and inimitable. He elevated tiramisu to the forefront of both national and international desserts."

Posting to Instagram, the Tiramisu World Cup, a global baking competition, said Linguanotto's "sweet legacy will live on in our hearts forever. Thank you for your availability, kindness and dedication."