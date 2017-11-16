Charles Manson Hospitalized, Reportedly Near Death

Charles Manson is currently hospitalized and is reportedly near death.

TMZ reports that the notorious cult leader has been hospitalized in Bakersfield, California since Sunday.

Manson, 83, is said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he’s being taken to various treatments around the facility. There are five uniformed officers escorting him to and from treatments.

“It’s not going to get any better for him,” a source told the outlet. “”It’s just a matter of time.”

Manson’s health has been declining over the past year. He was hospitalized back in January with intestinal bleeding that needed surgery. However, TMZ reports the surgery would have been too much for a “weak” Manson to handle, so it was not conducted.

The cult leader is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969.

The most notable of these murders was of actress Sharon Tate and her acquaintances at the home she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach.

There has been a recent renewed pop culture fascination with the Manson Family Murders. American Horror Story: Cult recently showed an adaptation of the homicides in a recent episode, and Quentin Tarantino is eyeing to adapt them in his next film.