The Internet Is Conflicted Over Charles Manson’s Death

Hours after the news of Charles Manson’s death, the internet is full of reactions to the 83-year-old killer’s passing. The notorious cult leader died of natural causes at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday after spending a week in the hospital.

Although his health had been declining for the past year, he was hospitalized in Bakersfield, Calif., last week due to an unspecified illness. He was said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he was taken to various treatments around the facility during his final days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reactions to his death sent the internet into a tizzy, with most people celebrating the fact that he’s gone, and some even wishing the convicted murderer to rest in peace.

Read on below.

Charles Manson death reactions: ‘RIP Sharon Tate’

Some took to Twitter to celebrate Manson’s death, citing his racist “helter skelter” plan to establish a race war. Others even figuratively danced on his grave.

Charles Manson is DEAD! DEAD, DEAD, DEAD! ?



F*ck his Helter Skelter & his racist bullsh*t



RIP #SharonTate & other victims. pic.twitter.com/eIapt8vbad — Pizza is life (@1AnnT14) November 20, 2017

BREAKING: Charles Manson has died.



– Now, if you’ll excuse me… pic.twitter.com/T1PBUWy9hN — Notorious D.A.B. (@DabAggin) November 20, 2017

Sad to know he lived to be over 80. Sharon and her unborn baby didn’t have that chance sadly… — SFF (@sdgirl_babe) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson death reactions: ‘We are all better’

Others seemed to be listening to the news of Manson’s death on repeat.

Charles Manson is dead. i love this song. pic.twitter.com/k27BY69C1f — Resha ??‍? (@ChefResha) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson trying to explain himself to Satan right now pic.twitter.com/ME6gtqFg8f — matthew (@SADDENlNG) November 20, 2017

What an evil man. We are all better now that he’s gone. — Rick Diaz (@RickDiazActual) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson death reactions: Trump comparisons

Others used Manson’s death as an opportunity to criticize President Trump, with some joking that Manson was on Trump’s list to appoint as a federal judge.

Charles Manson died, which means at least we know Trump won’t make him a federal judge. https://t.co/2WZPWOVKxC — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 20, 2017

Waking up to news that Charles Manson has died.



What a relief that the 2nd craziest guy in America can no longer harm anyone. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson death reactions: ‘RIP’

Others even expressed sorrow upon hearing about the killer’s death, but were later surpassed by celebratory social media users.

It’s with heavy heart we say goodbye to Charles Manson. You’ve been the inspiration for many a death metal song, we know you didn’t kill anyone yourself. Rest in Peace, Charlie. #CharlesManson — ⛓AstroCreepXL⛓ (@CreepyXL) November 20, 2017

#RIP Charles Manson.



While yes he’s fascinating to learn about like any other killer, don’t admire or fantasize about him. Weirdos.. — ℓσverвυm ➳♡ (@misdreezaay) November 20, 2017