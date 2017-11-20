Trending

The Internet Is Conflicted Over Charles Manson’s Death

Hours after the news of Charles Manson’s death, the internet is full of reactions to the 83-year-old killer’s passing. The notorious cult leader died of natural causes at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday after spending a week in the hospital.

Although his health had been declining for the past year, he was hospitalized in Bakersfield, Calif., last week due to an unspecified illness. He was said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he was taken to various treatments around the facility during his final days.

Reactions to his death sent the internet into a tizzy, with most people celebrating the fact that he’s gone, and some even wishing the convicted murderer to rest in peace.

Read on below.

Charles Manson death reactions: ‘RIP Sharon Tate’

Some took to Twitter to celebrate Manson’s death, citing his racist “helter skelter” plan to establish a race war. Others even figuratively danced on his grave.

Charles Manson death reactions: ‘We are all better’

Others seemed to be listening to the news of Manson’s death on repeat.

Charles Manson death reactions: Trump comparisons

Others used Manson’s death as an opportunity to criticize President Trump, with some joking that Manson was on Trump’s list to appoint as a federal judge.

Charles Manson death reactions: ‘RIP’

Others even expressed sorrow upon hearing about the killer’s death, but were later surpassed by celebratory social media users.

