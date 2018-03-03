Central Michigan University Shooter Arrested

Police have captured James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University on Friday.

Davis was apprehended after a day-long manhunt, university officials say. According to an update posted by Central Michigan University, he was seen on a train that was going through the north end of campus just after 12 a.m. The sighting was reported and law enforcement and they soon found Davis. He was arrested without incident before 12:50 a.m.

The accused shooter, 19, is said to have killed his parents, Diva Davis and James Eric Davis Sr., while they were visiting his dorm, located on the fourth floor of the co-ed Campbell Hall, at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The couple apparently arrived to take Davis. Jr home for spring break, Al Jazeera reports.

After shots were fired, Davis. Jr. left the dorm on foot. A manhunt ensued with more than 100 officers from local law enforcement, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) collaborating to find him, according to the Daily Mail.

A motive for the shooting is not yet clear. However, campus police had found Davis Jr. in a “drug-induced state,” the night before the shooting. He was then hospitalized for a possible “overdose or bad reaction.”

After the shooting, officers went building to building to search for Davis . Jr. Students were ordered to stay in their dorm halls or seek an escort from a uniformed officer. All campus activities for the day were cancelled.

The fourth floor of Campbell Hall was closed off to residents due to the police’s investigation.

The Central Michigan University community breathed a sigh of relief after Davis. Jr’s capture. Users responded to the university’s notification the shooter was caught with relief while onlookers from around the country sent well wishes to those affected by the shooting.

