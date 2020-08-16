3 Texas Police Officers Shot, Subject Barricaded in Home

Three Cedar Park, Texas police officers were shot when police responded to a call at a home, police confirmed. The subject suspected of firing on the officers barricaded themselves in the home. Residents were asked to avoid the Heritage Park subdivision area during the situation.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Park Police Department tweeted that three officers were shot and taken to a local hospital. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, KVUE reports. Police said there are multiple law enforcement agencies already on the scene. Police described the scene as "very active" and the subject was not in custody.

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

The city tweeted an advisory for residents during the situation. "Please avoid Bagdad Rd. between Osage and New Hope. [Cedar Park police] and Cedar Park afire Dept. have closed [the] southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage," the city tweeted. Cedar Park is located about 20 miles north of Austin.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, reports the Austin Statesman. “We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the state of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved.”

There was also a shooting in San Antonio on Sunday. Five people were shot after a dispute at a flea market, police said, reports KENS5. At around 11:30 a.m. CT, police were called to an active shooter situation at the Mission Open Air Market. Witnesses said there was a despite between multiple vendors and there were multiple shooters in the incident, San Antonio Police Chief William MacManus said.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Russell Johnson described the scene as chaotic, as about 100 shots were fired in the parking lot of the flea market. Bystanders fled the scene and police believe no innocent bystander was shot. The five victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and three have possibly life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody and in critical condition, McManus said. McManus said police are not sure if the primary suspect is the person in custody, but said the scene is now safe. The area was secured and the investigation is ongoing, reports KENS5. Two weapons were found left at the scene.

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.