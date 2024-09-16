CBS Anchor Dies From Leukemia Complications: Melissa Riopka Was 48

Alabama news anchor Melissa Riopka passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the age of 48. According to Riopka's former colleagues at local CBS News affiliate WHNT, she died following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She is survived by her husband and two children, as well as a community she worked within for much of her life.

Riopka grew up in Cullman, Alabama and pursued a career as a news reporter from a young age. She studied at the University of Alabama and interned at WHNT during college, and worked at other stations around the state before settling back in Huntsville. She took a job as a morning reporter on News 19 in 2013, and was promoted to the evening mews in 2015. She returned to the morning newscasts in 2018. She was known for using her platform to advance worthy causes, including the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Better Business Bureau.

Riopka left WHNT in 2022, but remained close with many of her colleagues there. She was known for her rapport with co-anchors including Jerry Hayes, Steve Johnson and meteorologist Ben Smith. Her colleague Jason Simpson wrote a touching tribute to her on Facebook this weekend.

"This week, I was driving through Cullman and thought about my old friend. I wondered how she was doing, thought about some of the time we spent together over the years, and never once thought that by Saturday she would be gone," he wrote. "Melissa was a light. There's no doubt about that. She was always an encourager even when she was discouraged in herself. She poured herself out for her family that she loved dearly, and now she can rest."

Commenters paid their respects to Riopka, recalling her sense of humor, her consistent work ethic and her general kindness. Many shared stories of how she had helped them in their careers or personal lives, and how she had shown her dedication to the community time and time again. Riopka's family shared an obituary for her on the Berryhill Funeral Home website, along with details about her funeral service on Thursday.