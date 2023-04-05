Cash App Founder Bob Lee Reportedly Murdered in San Francisco

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer of Square, has reportedly died after being stabbed in San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed Wednesday that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 and found a 43-year-old man with apparent stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

At this time, details of the incident remain sparse. In their statement, police said the incident occurred in the 300 block of Main Street in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood. Although police did not publicly identify the victim, sources identified Lee as the victim to NBC Bay Area, and Josh Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer, MobileCoin, confirmed Lee's passing in a statement to CNN.

Cash App creator Bob Lee, 43, killed in San Francisco stabbing: reports https://t.co/F0gZVpXQqO pic.twitter.com/uBRU7chxEI — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2023

"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," Goldbard said. "Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. We will miss you Bob. We love you."

On Twitter, Goldbard remembered Lee as "an incredible human being" who was "like a brother to me. He came into my life like a fever dream and helped build [Moby]." He added that "Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist," sharing that "Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love... Bob's energy was infectious." He continued, "As a lifelong Bay Area resident I have more questions than answers tonight. I don't know how to fix what's wrong, but I know something isn't working in our grey city.

Police said Tuesday that the incident was being investigated by the department's homicide detail. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident have been asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

Amid his passing, tributes have flooded social media, with Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, writing on Twitter, "Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed." Former MMA fighter Jake Shields remembered Lee as a "loyal friend. Atomic co-founder Kyle Zink, who was scheduled to work on MobileCoin with Lee just a day after his passing, said he was "committed to seeing this project for as long as the Team will have me, to the very end."