Carp Meme Floods Twitter, and Everyone Is Confused
Carps took over Twitter on Friday night, and no one really knows why. However, no one really cares; they're just tweeting about carps anyway. This whole trend stems from Twitter user @dm4uz3, who created a Twitter ad using a carp photo. It also featured the prompt for people to "Tweet #carp." The Twitter user simply captioned the promoted tweet "carp."
Based on the absurdity of someone using this interactive Twitter function to blast a random fish photo to the masses, people obliged and began tweeting out the carp photo, the word carp and memes based around the aquatic creature. It took off, began trending across the platform, and ended up confusing lots of Twitter users not in on the joke. Scroll through to see some silly carp memes and people confused about said carp memes.
prevnext
original carp @dm4uz3 https://t.co/R0wqYfDuYN pic.twitter.com/RJtRQFEldv— Ron Pragides (@mrp) December 19, 2020
prevnext
In honor of #carp trending...which I still haven’t figured out why. pic.twitter.com/MLF3MDqZKy— Kierran Broatch (@theCTyankee) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Carp pic.twitter.com/9wAzyeJqF2— Vivian, Winter Baby (@VVVisection) December 19, 2020
prevnext
everyone clicking “tweet carp” pic.twitter.com/2QSHKrmBfn— Mia ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@PuddiCure) December 19, 2020
prevnext
#carp youve heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/nK3DdAS9E0— 🆒 (@electricmango3) December 19, 2020
prevnext
carp. #carp pic.twitter.com/bJHFVEdXiu— ronnie (@norrriey) December 19, 2020
prevnext
To add insult to injury tonight I don’t get the carp thing and am feeling old and sad— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 19, 2020
prevnext
i mean just look at this cutie #carp pic.twitter.com/TZT82eHLbV— Alli? (@_andrromeda_) December 19, 2020
prevnext
Why is everyone tweeting about carp or #carp right now i’m scared pic.twitter.com/yxdc3I9k4v— nonsensicaldreamer @ crown tundra (@nonsensicaIdrea) December 19, 2020
prev
Twitter be like #carp pic.twitter.com/NBdNwwy6jN— carp boy (@mars_sez) December 19, 2020