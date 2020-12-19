Carp Meme Floods Twitter, and Everyone Is Confused

Carps took over Twitter on Friday night, and no one really knows why. However, no one really cares; they're just tweeting about carps anyway. This whole trend stems from Twitter user @dm4uz3, who created a Twitter ad using a carp photo. It also featured the prompt for people to "Tweet #carp." The Twitter user simply captioned the promoted tweet "carp."

Based on the absurdity of someone using this interactive Twitter function to blast a random fish photo to the masses, people obliged and began tweeting out the carp photo, the word carp and memes based around the aquatic creature. It took off, began trending across the platform, and ended up confusing lots of Twitter users not in on the joke. Scroll through to see some silly carp memes and people confused about said carp memes.