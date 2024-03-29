'NCIS' Actor Arrested, Allegedly Took Part in January 6 Capitol Attack

The FBI allegedly has identified Nolan Freeman in footage from the Capitol.

The FBI has charged another alleged rioter who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to CBS affiliate KLAS, authorities arrested actor Nolan Freeman on March 19, charging him with disorderly conduct and three other charges in relation to the riot.

Freeman has appeared in multiple high-profile TV roles, including NCIS. He played Willie in the NCIS Season 17 premiere (titled "Out of the Darkness"). He plays a man engaged in a shady back alley deal before Gibbs (Mark Harmon) breaks up the transaction to commandeer the dealer's vehicle. (The episode aired on Sept. 24, 2019.)

(Photo: CBS)

He also appeared in episodes of The Rookie, Days of Our Lives, Animal Kingdom and Showtime's Shameless. He also had a role in the 2017 horror movie Devil's Night.

Per the KLAS report, Freeman traveled to Washington D.C. on Jan. 4, 2021, not returning home until Jan. 8, 2021. Freeman's phone was allegedly traced to the Capitol during the time of the attack, and he was shown in footage of the riot.

As the FBI continues to take Jan. 6 rioters into custody, the FBI is still asking the public to send in tips through its website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.