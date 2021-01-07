Capitol Insurrection: George W. Bush Condemns 'Sickening' Attack

✖

Former President George W. Bush spoke out against the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. ET, violent protesters in support of President Donald Trump took over the Capitol, outraged at the thought of President-elect Joe Biden defeating the current president for the next four years. In a lengthy statement, the former Republican president shared his thoughts.

"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation's government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic," the statement started. "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol - and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress - was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes."

Statement by President George W Bush on security breach and violence at the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/5qGQN3PpfZ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 6, 2021

The statement continued, "Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America."

Trump broke his silence following the dangerous acts, angering several Americans with his reaction. Calling for his supporters to "go home" he didn't fail to mention that he feels the election was "stolen" but then shared his "love" for those committing such violent acts. "I know your pain; I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side," he said in part of his statement. He added to it by saying, "There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country." He accused the election of being "fraudulent" but encouraged his supporters to "go home in peace."

Biden also spoke shortly after the Capitol was rushed, saying, "At this hour, our democracy's under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic. An assault on the rule of law, like few times we have ever seen it. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business." He added, "Let me very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now."