Can You Get a Second Stimulus Check If You're on Social Security or SSDI?

There are a lot of questions when it comes to whether there will be a second round of stimulus checks, but some clarification has been reached after President Donald Trump confirmed there will be a second round. However, now there are questions surrounding who will qualify. Specifically, those on Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance.

If you are someone on SSI or SSDI, it's likely you will be eligible for the second round of stimulus checks according to a Forbes article. As of now, the HEROS Act was passed by the House of Representatives and forwarded to the Senate for deliberation. In another interview with the publication, Trump essentially confirmed — although it still has not been formally announced — that Americans will be given a second stimulus check, promising it will be "very generous."

"Yeah, we are. We are," he said when asked if citizens will receive another payment before adding, "We had this going better than anybody's ever seen before. We had the best job numbers, the best economics, the best economy we've ever had, and then we had the virus come in from China. Now we're rebuilding it again. We will be doing another stimulus package. It'll be be very generous [...]." When he was pressed to tell more regarding how much and when, he simply responded with, "You'll find out about it. You'll find out."

The second proposal was approved on May 15 and promises a similar payment to the first round distributed under the CARES Act. However, there will be a few differences, this round likely to be in everyone's favor considering the first round came with lots of criticism. A few changes include parents receiving more for their dependents, up to three. Through the CARES Act, families received an additional $500 for each dependent, that did not include those who were 17 and 18, but this time families will receive $1,200 for each dependent up to three, including those who are 17 and 18 years old.

Another big adjustment would be for those who are married to those without a social security number, will also receive a check. Unlike under the CARES Act, each taxpayer receiving a check had to have a social security number. There were also complaints about recipients not getting their checks sent to the right checking account, while others seemingly had to wait a longer period of time than some.