California Wildfires Are Visible From Disneyland

As thick clouds of dark smoke filled the skies in Anaheim, California, the sun was masked to cast an orange glow over Disneyland on Monday.

Theme park-goers shared eerie images of the warm-hued skies as wildfire barreled through Anaheim Hills and other California cities. Others said ash was raining down during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One Twitter user snapped a photo of the glowing skies atop the park’s iconic Matterhorn mountain and themed shops, revealing the orange-clouded view.

The view from Disneyland of the #anaheimhills fire. pic.twitter.com/S7adGlzxU5 — Terry Scanlon (@terryscanlon) October 9, 2017

“The view from Disneyland of the #anaheimhills fire,” Terry Scanlon wrote alongside the bizarre photo.

Up Next: Video Shows California Wildfire From Street Level

“That looks purely dystopian,” one commenter wrote of the scenery. “That’s beautifully scary looking,” another added.

The Anaheim fire, named Canyon Fire 2, destroyed multiple homes and left hundreds to evacuate the area on Monday.

As of late Monday night, authorities said firefighters were battling 17 different wildfires spread across multiple counties in California, ABC News reports.

Crazy. Here’s more photos from today… pic.twitter.com/75R8BdpHb0 — Danny B (@imtigger2) October 10, 2017

Strong winds in the areas have intensified the flames, which shuffled through 90,000 acres of land and forced nearly 20,000 residents to evacuate.

At least 11 people have been killed and more than 100 injured as wildfires continue to destroy parts of the state.

The most intense fires are blazing through California’s elite wine country — Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties — and more than 100 people are being treated for fire-related injuries, including burns or smoke inhalation.

As firefighters continue working to defeat the flames, the National Weather Service said some areas will get a break from the strong winds accelerating the rough weather.

“Winds and the fire weather threat will decrease Tuesday in the north, but a threat will remain in Southern California,” the weather service said Tuesday.