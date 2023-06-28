Buc-ee's Opens World's Largest Gas Station

Tennessee has something to celebrate. The Volunteer State is now home to the world's largest gas station after a new Buc-cee's location opened in Sevierville, Tennessee, just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on Monday, June 26.

Large crowds gathered for the grand opening, with Today.com reporting that crowds began gathering as early as midnight to be among the first to step foot into the supersized gas station. Among those there for the grand opening was Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who shared several photos to Twitter from the big day, writing, "Tennessee is officially home to the largest [Buc-ee's in the country! It was great to be in Sevierville today to celebrate the hundreds of new jobs & exciting opportunities this new travel center will bring to the area."

It was great to be in Sevierville today to celebrate the hundreds of new jobs & exciting opportunities this new travel center will bring to the area. pic.twitter.com/ukj2mU6n4L — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 26, 2023

The Sevierville location spans 74,000 square feet, has more than 120 pumps, and more than 350 employees. It is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and boasts all of the fixings Buc-ee's has become known for, including fresh fudge, barbecue sandwiches, and of course, those signature brisket sandwiches. It also has clothing, including bathing suits.

Those traveling through the state, perhaps to visit the national park, Gatlinburg, or even Dollywood, will have no trouble finding the new Buc-ee's location. For miles along the interstate, Buc-ee himself, as well as his catchy slogans, can be found, directing people to the new locations.

Buc-ee's originated in Texas in 1982 and has remained "to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers." The chain has since expanded across the South to become a travel destination, even sparking some recent TikTok trends.

While Buc-ee's newly opened Sevierville location is currently the world's largest gas station, it will not hold that title for long. The beloved chain is set to open a 75,000-square-foot location in Luling, Texas. When it opens, Texas will be home to three record-setting locations, as the Lone Star State is also home to the world's smallest Buc-ee's, with the chain recently reopening a tiny version of its gas station in West Texas, about halfway between Sanderson and Marathon, according to CBS News. Meanwhile, the Katy, Texas Buc-ee's features the world's longest car wash at 255 feet of conveyor. Buc-ee's also holds the world record for the largest convenience store in the world for its New Braunfels store, which is at 66,335 square feet.