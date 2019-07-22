British Woman Planning on Marrying 91-Year-Old Chandelier Named Lumiere

A British woman who once dated the Statue of Liberty has pulled the plug on that romance for a new relationship with a 91-year-old chandelier she plans to marry. An illuminating report from The Mirror says that Amanda Liberty, who changed her last name from Whitaker during her prior relationship, has found a new light of her life.

Woman plans to marry 91-year-old chandelier named Lumiere https://t.co/WCuY64nEx7 pic.twitter.com/L0WpQLPeOz — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2019

The 35-year-old from Leeds, who reportedly identifies as an objectum sexual, said she’s been in an open relationship with multiple light fixtures but decided that the chandelier, named Lumiere, is the one for her. While she knows she can’t marry Lumiere, which she regards as female, in the traditional sense, she insists her love is valid.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m determined to have this commitment ceremony, to prove that I’m here for Lumiere and that my love is going to last,” Liberty said.

“I’m not sure what dress I’ll wear and will invite those closest to us. I’ll also be buying matching wedding rings for Lumiere and myself,” she said, adding that she has also “been polishing Lumiere most nights to ensure she looks her best too.”

Liberty said the idea for marriage went off like a lightbulb when she first laid eyes on Lumiere on eBay.

“As soon as I’d seen her, I couldn’t stop thinking about her and how beautiful she was — she has such a beautiful shape, and I could feel really amazing energy coming from her. I knew there and then she had to be mine,” she said, adding that she paid $500 for her glowing bride.

“I restore the chandeliers in my spare time so they can continue to interest people as they like to be the centre of attention, that’s what they like and it’s the energy I get from them,” she explained.

And while Lumiere hangs high in her heart above all other light fixtures, the UK native still makes time for her all of her chandelier suitors.

“Lumiere and all of my chandeliers have their own special personalities. Lumiere is too big to take to bed with me, but she doesn’t mind when I spend time with the others.”

“Some objectum sexual people believe that their partners talk to them, but I know that Lumiere communicates differently. She doesn’t exist of live in the way we do; they give off energy to show me how they’re feeling,” she said.

She says she hopes to shed light on her unusual relationship style. “I know a lot of people think my attraction to chandeliers is strange, but I’m not crazy.”

“People often can’t understand that this is just a natural orientation for me, that I can find the beauty in object and can sense their energy,” Liberty said of their electric connection. “I want others to see how happy the chandeliers make me, and how much they’ve enriched my life.”

“I’m doing this in the hope that people will understand our love, and if not understand it, maybe they could at least accept it,” she said.

“I’m not hurting anyone by entering into a relationship with them, I am simply just following my heart.”