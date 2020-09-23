Breonna Taylor Verdict: Social Media Responds After 1 Officer Is Indicted on Criminal Charges
A verdict in the investigation of Breonna Taylor's death has been determined — with only one officer being indicted on criminal charges — and social media users are responding to the news. On Wednesday, it was announced that former officer Brett Hankison has been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Two other officers involved are not being charged.
Taylor was killed on March 13, when the officers mistakenly served a no-knock warrant at her home that was for someone else. Upon hearing the commotion, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker retrieved his licensed gun and fired one warning shot at who he belived to be criminal intruders. Hankison then fired 10 rounds into the home, hitting Taylor eight times as she slept. The 25-year-old EMR was pronounced dead at the scene. Scroll down to see what Twitter users have to say about the investigation verdict and subsequent charges against Hankison.
#BREAKING Grand jury issues indictment for Det. Brett Hankison for 3 counts of first degree wanton endangerment— Rob Harris (@robharristv) September 23, 2020
this is a gross misjustice #breonnataylor deserves justice. american justice has absolutely failed, and this is what all of the protests have been about. this is a refusal to adjust our justice system accordingly. america is sending itself down a dark path and i’m getting nervous— s h a U n (@ssttrreebb) September 23, 2020
the state of kentucky, much like this american government, clearly values property over black lives. It is a damn injustice that the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor are not formally and directly charged for her murder. i am fucking mad right now.— Abolish The Police-19 최유진 (clint) (@choi_clint) September 23, 2020
Only one officer of 3 having charges. And the only charges: Wanton Endangerment. Breonna Taylor not mentioned.
They're going to pin everything on the guy they already fired. https://t.co/MSEJBPpJYw— Tamitha (@tamazonx) September 23, 2020
Be peaceful, #kentucky. Don’t let them bait you. They will use any violence as an excuse to shoot. This is #McConnellland. It’s not fair. March and yell no matter what happens today #sayhername #BreonnaTaylor— Joan Weber (@jabberjw) September 23, 2020
They just decided not to charge the killers of Breonna Taylor. This speaks so much truth to the America our POC and allies have been fighting against. Disappointed but not surprised— em (@woahem_) September 23, 2020
I don’t like how they’re doing Breonna Taylor . It’s not right , it’s not fair , and I don’t feel it’s humane at all— ase` 🤍 (@MarleyNichelle) September 23, 2020
Should be for murder, but at least it is something.
I pray Breonna Taylor's loved ones can find some peace, due to the fact that some justice has been served. https://t.co/ABRBcOgMGD— Vote Biden 2020 (@Redacted1776) September 23, 2020
Let's face it. There was wanton disregard and extreme indifference for the life and death of Breonna Taylor today.— Never Joe Never Kamala (@MoralOutrage1) September 23, 2020
#BreonnaTaylor deserves to be here. She deserves actual justice. Police Officers have to be held to a higher standard especially when human life is lot. At the bare minimum, this should have been a manslaughter charge. I’m sorry, Breonna. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Kjm6JP3vmd— Becca Mee (@simplybeccamee) September 23, 2020
Anything less than a charge of murder is a joke. They knew that and the state of emergency declaration proves it. The US is a racist country. It’s on display everyday. Disgusting. #BreonnaTaylor— AmberNicole 🇺🇸💙 (@pibbleMom3) September 23, 2020
The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own. Let that sink in.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2020
Daniel Cameron continuously repeats that the officers are “presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Where was #BreonnaTaylor’s due process?
He says “we don’t seek justice by violence.”
The *police* seek “justice” by violence. It’s literally why we’re here.— brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) September 23, 2020
The charges are for endangering Breonna's neighbors
There are NO CHARGES stemming from Taylor's death https://t.co/FBez5xexdY— Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 23, 2020
So the Grand Jury and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron indicted Brett Hankinson not for murdering Breonna Taylor in cold blood as she lay sleeping in her own bed but for shooting at the wall, which could’ve hurt neighboring white people. This ain’t justice. #BreonnaTaylor— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 23, 2020