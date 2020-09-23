Breonna Taylor Verdict: Social Media Responds After 1 Officer Is Indicted on Criminal Charges

A verdict in the investigation of Breonna Taylor's death has been determined — with only one officer being indicted on criminal charges — and social media users are responding to the news. On Wednesday, it was announced that former officer Brett Hankison has been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Two other officers involved are not being charged.

Taylor was killed on March 13, when the officers mistakenly served a no-knock warrant at her home that was for someone else. Upon hearing the commotion, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker retrieved his licensed gun and fired one warning shot at who he belived to be criminal intruders. Hankison then fired 10 rounds into the home, hitting Taylor eight times as she slept. The 25-year-old EMR was pronounced dead at the scene. Scroll down to see what Twitter users have to say about the investigation verdict and subsequent charges against Hankison.