Brazilian Soccer Superstar Neymar Accused of Raping Woman in Paris

Police in Brazil are investigating Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Neymar after a woman accused him of rape last week.

Addressing the accusations in a seven-minute Instagram video last week, Neymar showed private communications between him and the alleged victim, which included intimate images of her. Police are investigating the video.

“The Office for the Investigation of Cyber Crimes (DRCI) will investigate the alleged video disclosure by the player Neymar,” the Civil Police told ESPN Brazil. “The 110th precinct has already taken steps to assist in this investigation.”

Neymar may have violated a Brazilian law that deems it illegal to “offer, exchange, provide, transmit, sell or exhibit for sale, distribute, publish or divulge, by any means — including mass communication or computer or telecommunication — photograph, visual or other audiovisual record containing a scene of rape or of vulnerable [people] or that makes an apology or induces its practice, or, without the victim’s consent, sex scene, nudity or pornography.”

Neymar could face up to five years in jail if found guilty. He called the accusation a “setup” and an extortion attempt.

Police in Rio de Janeiro appeared Sunday at the Brazilian national team’s training camp headquarters, where the team is preparing for the Copa America.

Neymar Sr., Neymar’s father who also doubles as his agent, said on Brazilian TV Saturday that he has evidence Neymar was blackmailed, although he did not show the alleged evidence in the interview.

The woman told police that she and Neymar met in France after exchanging Instagram messages. She said a representative of his bought her tickets to Paris and booked her a hotel room. She told police that Neymar arrived at the hotel “apparently drunk” and that they “touched each other, but in a given moment, Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will.”

She reportedly left Paris two days later and did not immediately file her complaint because she was shaken up.

Neymar denied the sexual assault allegations but implied that a sexual encounter took place.

“There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls,” Neymar said in the video. “On the next day, nothing happened. I hope investigators read the messages and see what happened.”