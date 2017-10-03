Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Shares Message of Hope for Las Vegas Victims

A man who lost both his legs at the Boston Marathon bombings has an encouraging message for victims of Sunday night’s Las Vegas mass shooting: “You will live again.”

In a Facebook post, Jeff Bauman addressed those “waking up in a hospital right now wondering how life will ever be the same.”

“I know your pain,” he wrote. “The most important advice I can give is to remember that healing your mind is just as important as healing your physical, visible injuries. It took me too many years and dark moments to realize that and it is so, so important. You will walk again. You will laugh again. You will dance again. You will live again.”

He ended his post with a plea to donate to the Las Vegas Victims Fund because “support like this is what got me through.”

Baumann is the subject of the movie “Stronger” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sunday night’s mass shooting is the deadliest in modern U.S. history, resulting in 59 dead and over 500 injured. The domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock, shot and killed himself before authorities breached his Mandalay Bay Resot and Casino hotel room.

A total of 42 firearms of Paddock’s were discovered: 23 in his hotel room and 19 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman held an emotional press conference on Monday discussing the tragic event.

“What has come about is beyond heartbreaking,” she said after speaking about all the people who traveled across the country to attend the music festival.

“We know that the lives of so many, families, friends and all of us that call Las Vegas home are forever different,” she continued.