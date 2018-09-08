Boston Celtics Player Jabari Bird Arrested for Kidnapping, Assault

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird will face domestic violence, strangulation and kidnapping charges after an alleged assault on Friday in Brighton, Massachusetts.

Bird, 24, is now being treated at a Boston-area hospital and is being guarded by police, Boston Police said in a statement Saturday, reports USA Today. The alleged victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a different hospital to be treated for injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, Bird will be formally charged with assault and battery 209A, strangulation and kidnapping, police said.

The alleged incident happened Friday in Brighton, a Boston neighborhood.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” the Celtics said in a statement overnight, reports WBZ-TV.

The Celtics picked Bird with the 56th pick in the 2017 draft, and appeared in 13 games during the 2017-2018 season. He also appeared in 20 games for the Celtics’ G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

After the season wrapped, the Celtics re-signed Bird in July. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bird also impressed the Celtics during the Summer League games. Summer Celtics head coach Jay Larranga praised Bird as a “growing defender.”

“Just try to have fun with it, that’s the main thing,” Bird told NBA.com about his summer philosophy. “I’ve worked hard all summer, I’ve worked hard all my life, and I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves on the court. And I’m just thankful to be with a great organization right now, and they’re letting me showcase my skills.”

“We talk to the group a lot about efficiency,” Lattanga said. “I think in the media and in the league you hear a lot about offensive efficiency and field goal percentage and all of that, but I think defensive efficiency in how you defend the court, how many steps does it take you to stunt at a shooter. And then also just in the preparation of knowing what your opponent is trying to do and knowing his best [ability] is something everyone can get better at.”

Bird was born in Walnut Creek, California and attended high school in Richmond, California. He played at the University of California, Berklely.

Photo credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images