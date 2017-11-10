Woman’s Body Found in Trunk After Road Rage Incident

After a New Orleans man was stopped for road rage in Texas last month, police found the body of a Dallas teenager in his trunk.

On Oct. 29, police stopped 33-year-old Freddie Gilbert after a road rage incident and chase that began in Forney, Texas. He told police there was a body in his vehicle’s trunk, but didn’t say how it got there, reports Fox2.

The body was identified as JacQuisha Isaac, a 19-year-old who lived in Dallas. Her mother told FOX2 that when she last heard from her daughter, she said she was staying with friends.

“When they found him, was he going somewhere to try and dump her body?” Lolita Isaac, Isaac’s mother, told the agency. “How long had she been in the car? I mean, I don’t know nothing. This is all the questions that I need to know so that I can get closure. I need closure!”

Police said they started chasing Gilbert after he fired a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 80. Police found him in Kaufman County, after he crashed on I-20, reports CBS DFW. He started acting strangely when he spoke with police.

“It was a very casual statement that he made to our deputies,” Jolie Stewart, spokesperson for the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox2. “We would have inventoried the vehicle once it was towed, so I believe we would have located the body whether he told us or not.”

Lolita Isaac also told ABC News affiliate WFAA that her daughter dated Gilbert’s brother. Her family said she was outgoing and hoped to go to college.

The news affiliate later reported that investigators found drugs hidden in Gilbert’s anus after performing a search. Police said one bag was believed to have crack cocaine in it, and the other is believed to have marijuana inside.

According to jail records, Gilbert faces weapons and drug charges, and was also charged with evading police.

