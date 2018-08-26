Bill and Hillary Clinton ‘Grateful’ for Senator John McCain’s Leadership

Former President Bill Clinton and former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton released a statement expressing their condolences after the death of Sen. John McCain.

Released on Twitter, the Clintons remembered the Arizona senator’s contribution to Capitol Hill and thanked him for his service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

JUST IN: Bill and Hillary Clinton: “Senator John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution…He lived by his creed every day.” //t.co/K1b74dVhVc pic.twitter.com/iV9zZwYUGG — Nightline (@Nightline) August 26, 2018

“Senator John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by or Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day,” the Clintons wrote.

“He was a skilled, tough politician, as well as a trusted colleague alongside whom Hillary was honored to serve in the Senate. He frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country, and was never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do.

“I will always be especially grateful for his leadership in our efforts to normalize relations with Vietnam. Our prayers are with his wife Cindy, his mother Roberta, his children, and his entire family,” the statement concluded.

McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer back in July 2017. His family announced earlier this week that he had decided to discontinue treatment.

“With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment,” read a statement from McCain’s family. “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

President Donald Trump also expressed his condolences Saturday with a brief statement on Twitter.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” he wrote.

McCain’s daughter Meghan, also a co-host of ABC’s The View also shared a statement on her father’s passing.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” Meghan wrote on Twitter. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to Life. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”