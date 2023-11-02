Bigfoot Evidence Revealed by Researcher, Including Footprints and Animal Carcass

An Australia researcher believes he has put together compelling evidence for the existence of the "Australian Bigfoot" – known locally as "the yowie." Dan Harrison just gave an interview with news.com.au about his 25 years researching the yowie and examining other people's alleged encounters. He said that a video he received two years ago is the most shocking evidence yet.

Harrison said that he had his own enounter with the yowie in South East Queensland about a quarter century ago, but came away with no proof. Since then he has researched other encounters, leading him to this video that is hard to explain without supernatural intervention. Filmed about five years ago in North Queensland, it shows the remains of a wild boar that was somehow ripped completely in half. The group of workers who filmed the clip also noted oversized animal tracks leading away from the scene, and they seem completely shocked by what they've found.

Incredible evidence of the Australian Yowie. The wild boar is completely torn in half 😱. Only a very strong creature could do something like this. Have you ever heard of the Yowie? What are your thoughts on this footage? 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q42BzMbFJf — Mysteries Unexplained (@CosmicMysteryX) October 27, 2023

"F-ing ripped clean in half, and then this next to it," says one of the men in the video. He also puts his work boot next to the print for reference, emphasizing the size. Following the tracks, he says: "It's gone up the hill." The footprints disappeared into a nearby bush.

This video hit the internet about five years ago according to a report by The New York Post, while Harrison said that he just got ahold of it recently. He told Australian reporters that the video can't be explained away as a hoax or a conventional animal like many others are.

"Those toes are perfect – like other examples of relic hominids," Harrison said. As for the shock of the workers, he said: "The narrative seems very genuine." Perhaps most importantly, Harrison was able to confirm that the animal mutilation was real and that there is even an official investigation open. He said: "I also receive reports of animals ripped in half all the time."

Harrison said that he has dug into this case as much as possible and found that the video was taken by a crew working on the Adani Rail project in Central Queensland, between the towns of Glendon and Claremont. He said that both are mining towns. He also received reports from workers on the rail project who felt that they were being watched by something in the wilderness.

"In my opinion, everything looks right," Harrison said. The yowie is generally described similarly to other cryptozoological figures like the Bigfoot, the Sasquatch and so on. Witnesses estimate the yowie is between seven and 12 feet tall and is hairy and ape-like, with a wide flat nose. While many of these kinds of urban legends are rooted in older folklore, the yowie has especially strong continuity with creatures from Australian Aboriginal oral history. While sightings continue to this day, no proof of such a creature has ever been discovered.