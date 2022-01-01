The Adorably Hilarious Betty White, Ryan Reynolds Segment That Will Live Rent Free in Our Head

Ryan Reynolds says life will never be the same with the absence of Betty White. White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. In a clip circulating on Twitter, Reynolds and White act out a skit where she acts like she doesn’t remember him. The two worked together in the 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal. In the clip, she hilariously tells him to get her a cup of coffee. After Reynolds reminds her that they worked together for several months, White responds, “Damn, you’ve been a terrible assistant that whole time.” He repeatedly tries to get her to remember, to her frustration. “When Betty White tells you to get her a cup of coffee, you get her a f—ing cup of coffee,” she snaps.

The two then get into a war of words, with him telling her to “suck a hot c—,” to her surprise. The clip is a testament to the playful banter that they maintained over the years. Sandra Bullock then intervenes, with White crying in her arms and Bullock in disbelief. Reynolds tries to prove to Bullock that White had been rude to him, but Bullock doesn’t care, reminding Reynolds that White is a national treasure.

Reynolds spoke with PEOPLE Magazine in a special tribute edition for White’s 100th birthday and couldn’t stop gushing over his former co-star. He carried their joke from the film that his onscreen grandmother is his “ex-girlfriend.” White joked that he still has a crush on her. “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she told the publication, adding, “but Robert Redford is The One.”

Reynolds said he’d been a fan of White’s “for as long as I can remember.” “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates,” he said. Of White, he said that she was “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

In a Twitter tribute, Reynolds remembers his friend. “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret,” he wrote of White.