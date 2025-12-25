Best Buy Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

With only days left until Christmas, many consumers are doing some last minute shopping. Online options are always great, but shipping times and cost can get tricky, causing many to go into physical retail stores for their last minute purchases.

Many Best Buy stores will be open for extended holiday hours. To get exact hours, it’s easiest to use their store locator to check the hours for the Best Buy location closest to you, especially to plan out the holiday rush.

Best Buy stores are completely closed on Christmas Day (December 25th) for in-store shopping, pickups, and Geek Squad services. The company does so to allow employees to be with family. However, The Best Buy app and BestBuy.com are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and offer free around-the-clock chat support. Most Best Buy stores typically reopen with normal or extended hours on December 26th.

Return options are just as easy as purchases. To help with holiday chaos, any purchases made October 31, 2025 through December 31, 2025 have an extended return period through January 15, 2026. This excludes any items purchased with a third-party contract. Other exclusions, including restocking fees, non-returnable products, and more can be found via the Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise and may apply.

Despite the flexibility, customers are likely to experience longer than normal refund times, and some products for exchanges may be hard to come by or delayed because of the high volume of returns of products, services, and special offers during the holiday season. Check out the company’s Refund Method and Timing page for expected timelines by refund type. Refund times also depend on banking institutions if not paid with cash.

Best Buy remains a go-to for tech lovers and beyond. Last year, the company was forved to close 20 stores as retail and online merchants continue to compete.