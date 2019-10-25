Bear Attacks Circus Trainer During Live Performance While Frightened Audience Watches

Russian circus-goers were left screaming in fear after a bear attacked its handler during a show on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Video of the Thursday attack in Olonets, a town 110 miles northeast of St. Petersburg, captured the terrifying moment during an act called “Clubfoot and the Garden Wheelbarrow,” in which the bear was to push a wheelbarrow.

In the clip, which quickly began popping up on social media by Thursday morning, only gaining more attention going into Friday, dozens of audience members, not separated from the circus ring by any barriers, could be seen watching as the bear followed its motioning training as it pushed a wheelbarrow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when the muzzled bear, standing upright, suddenly attacked its trainer. In the clip, the crowd is heard erupting in frightened gasps and screams as the bear lunges at the man, forcing him to the ground. A separate staff member then rushes to the handler’s aid, kicking the bear in the hind end and shoulder.

According to state-run news agency TASS, and as reported by CNN, the bear was eventually subdued and neither the hander nor the animal sustained any injuries in the attack. Following the attack, the circus confirmed that it had made the decision to cut the act from its show.

“After (the incident), we decided to part with the artist, and the act will be removed from the program,” a spokeswoman said. “There is nothing serious, the artist is alright, the bear is alright, nobody killed the bear because the animal is not to blame.”

Representatives also suggested that the attack may have been prompted after the bear was frightened by flash photography, as audience members had ignored requests to turn off the flash on their cameras and phones.

The handler, Ruslan Solodyuk, added in a statement the Daily Storm, as reported by the New York Times, that the 16-year-old bear had never been violent before nor had it shown any signs of aggression. He suggested the attack was a result of old age and joint pains.

Karelia officials have since announced an investigation into the incident, with Gennady Saraev, Karelia’s human and children’s rights commissioner, stating that he would examine the existing legislation surrounding public safety at events.

Lyudmila Misnik, the manager of the circus, told the Russian news media that “the rest of our program does not pose any danger to spectators.” The program includes “dogs, raccoons, pythons, monkeys, parrots, as well as trapeze, magic tricks, illusionists, an iron man and clowns.”

Despite Misnik’s assurance, the circus has since postponed the remainder of its tour.

Photo credit: YouTube