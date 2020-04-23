Former President Barack Obama Seems to Shade Donald Trump's Response to Coronavirus

✖

Former President Barack Obama seems to have weighed in on the coronavirus issue and wasn't terrible complimentary of his successor in the Oval Office. PEOPLE noticed that on Wednesday Obama tweeted out an article from The New Yorker about going on the "offensive" against the pandemic and offered a critique of Trump in the process.

"While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus -- before it's too late," Obama wrote. His callout of a lack of a national plan was apparent, which has been one of the many aspects the Trump administration has come under fire for. As confirmed cases of COVID-19 approach 900,000 in the U.S. out of over 2.7 million worldwide, Trump recently offered a three-tiered plan for the reopening of states, however, he left the decision-making in the hands of state governors.

While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it's too late. https://t.co/Eb2Hz8H8vU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

Back in August, Trump has an outsized social media reaction after Obama had called on Americans to "soundly reject language coming out fo the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments." The statement, which was made after mass shootings in both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas occurred within hours of one another. Though Obama didn't mention Trump by name, the current president posted about it relentlessly on Twitter.

"Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook, President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign," Trump tweeted. "Not many people said Obama is out of Contro. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for [president]."

More recently, Former First Lady Michelle Obama also offered a message to those who'd felt "overwhelmed" by coronavirus in an Instagram post back in March. "These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us," she wrote in the caption. "We just don't have a roadmap for what we're currently experiencing -- that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear." She also added that "whatever you're going through right now, I want you to know you aren't alone."