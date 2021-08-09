Barack Obama Pulled 2 Major Comics' Birthday Invites Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Report Says

✖

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday marked his 60th birthday with a star-studded celebration at Martha’s Vineyard, but at least two guests had their invitations rescinded amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Although Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David and former late-night host David Letterman initially received a coveted invite to the event, both were reportedly axed from the final guest list as Obama opted for a more scaled-back event, according to The New York Times.

Plans for the Saturday celebration initially came to light in late July when reports surfaced that Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, were planning a much larger celebration "with family, friends, and former staff." A source at the time told PEOPLE that all attendees would be required to undergo COVID testing and a medical professional would oversee the event. However, amid a surge in COVID cases largely due to the spread of the delta variant, it was announced that the party would be downsized.

"This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place. Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the Obamas, told PEOPLE just days ahead of the party. "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Due to this decision, a number of people had to be cut from the guest list, including David and Letterman. According to The New York Post, Conan O'Brien was also cut from the list, along with the majority of former Obama administration officials. Those who made the final invite list included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Questlove, and Bradley Cooper. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were also seen arriving in Marth's Vineyard for the occassion. Legend reportedly sang "Happy Birthday" to the former president, Politico reported.

A source close to the former president told PEOPLE that Obama had "a great time" during the party and he "never stopped smiling. Literally, every time I saw him, he had the biggest smile." The insider added that Obama danced all night. Those who attended the event were asked to make a donation to the Obama Foundation and some of its philanthropic projects rather than gift Obama with presents.