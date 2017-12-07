Jenna Jameson to Adult Film Stars Who Bullied August Ames: ‘Her Blood Is On Their Hands’

Jenna Jameson was rocked over the death of fellow adult actress August Ames, and she blames her passing on a number of peers who helped “fan the fire” while Ames was in a rough spot.

“I am so disappointed in some of the people in the adult industry,” Jameson told The Blast. “I am also shocked and dismayed at a few FEMALES that attacked and helped fan the fire against my friend August.”

“Her blood is on their hands,” she claimed.

Jameson specifically named adult star Jessica Drake, accusing her of attacking Ames “about her choice of who to work with.”

Just two days before her death, Drake criticized Ames’ decision not to shoot a lewd scene with a male actor who had done homosexual films, citing “safety” concerns.

“If you’re eliminating folks based on the fact they they may have done gay or crossover work, your logic is seriously flawed,” Drake said.

Jameson also called out performer Jaxton Wheeler, who explicitly tweeted that Ames should kill herself by taking a “cyanide pill.”

Wheeler hasn’t commented on Ames’ death but Drake released a statement claiming her comments were not meant to bully or harass the former adult actress. “I still feel as if I failed her,” Drake said.

thank you for taking the time to read this. pic.twitter.com/9KmxGguxHA — jessica drake (@thejessicadrake) December 7, 2017

“This should be a signal to everyone that their words are more than just words, they can take their toll,” Jameson preached.

Though Ames’ cause of death has not been confirmed, those close to her believe that she may have taken her own life after saying they “didn’t know it was this bad,” referring to her battle with depression.

Ames’ close friend Holly Randall recently tweeted out, “I f—ing loved this girl so much… I am so sorry that I didn’t know it was this bad … we are all so broken hearted, you were truly loved by so many.”

“I’m not mad, not going jump on the blame train, I’m just so incredibly sad. I know everyone is really emotional right now, which just shows how much [August Ames] meant to us all,” Randall added in a later tweet.

Following news of her death, her husband, adult director Kevin Moore, called Ames “the kindest person I ever knew,” and added, “Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time.”

Ames was 23 years old.