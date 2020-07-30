As Congress Debates Second Stimulus Check, Plenty of Folks Outraged They Still Haven't Received Their First
As members of Congress meet for a fourth day of discussions regarding the HEALS Act, some Americans on social media are speaking out as they continue to wait for their first stimulus check. Although the GOP’s proposal calls for direct payments to the American people, stimulus checks had first been mandated as a response to the coronavirus pandemic under the CARES Act, which had been signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. On April 15, less than three weeks later, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began distributing the first of those checks, though more than three months later, some people still haven’t received theirs.
According to CBS News, as of the latest update, the IRS had sent out more than 160 million stimulus checks, totaling nearly $270 billion. These checks mostly amounted to $1,200 for eligible single filers and $2,400 for joint filers, though they phased out at a certain income level until reaching an income cap. It was estimated that the qualifications for a stimulus payment would make most American households eligible.
As many Americans now keep their eyes on the current negotiations taking place on Capitol Hill, awaiting any news of the proposed second round, others are simply hoping to receive their first payment. Keep scrolling to see how some Americans are reacting on social media as they continue to wait for their first stimulus payment.
Second stimulus check is expected to pass and hit as early as late August?🤨 don’t get me wrong, I’m here for it... but like.. what about the people still waiting on their first— Impeach the Oompa Loompa (@NapsPartTime) July 28, 2020
prevnext
So now y’all getting another round of stimulus checks? Where tf my first one 😭— youngb🦍 (@briansc1903) July 24, 2020
I still need my first stimulus check— Livin’ (@_FlyerThanMost) July 29, 2020
prevnext
It also pisses me off to watch the GOP cry about giving Americans "more" money...which is literally a few hundred a week...and I haven't even got my FIRST stimulus check.
Bitch...there's still people out here that you owe from jump.— Ms. Imani Is #MaskedUp (@ImaniKushan) July 30, 2020
They talking about giving a nothing stimulus check when I never got the first one pic.twitter.com/1rccIBYwAz— OllieTheHobo (@OllieTheHobo) July 29, 2020
prevnext
second stimulus wave? I ain’t gotten the first one pic.twitter.com/n9G3Yyzdyh— JuJu (@TalladegaNoches) July 29, 2020
instead of a second stimulus check can they just give me my first one— angel wears a mask (@angelmendoza___) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Still haven’t gotten my first stimulus check 😿— younghee (@trulyredpanda) July 29, 2020
“We GeT a SeCoNd StImUlUs cHeCk”
What about my first one!?— Cass Bass (@cassidy_kayy) July 23, 2020
prevnext
How they gon pass a second round of stimulus checks when I’m still waiting for the first one smh— 🐜 (@antonmadamba_) July 28, 2020
Another stimulus?? Man I never got the first one lmao— Nick ⛹🏽 (@NickBeezy23) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Me, still waiting on my first stimulus check that should've been recieved months ago 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YvIBF640zK— Samantha (@neongrvessls) July 26, 2020
Also worth remembering that millions of low-income households -- people who don't file tax returns and the IRS is still trying to reach -- haven't gotten the first stimulus payment.— Richard Rubin (@RichardRubinDC) July 23, 2020
prev
Hopefully I get my first stimulus check 🙏🏽 https://t.co/KzKCbJ74Br— leonel🧑🏽💻 (@thievenash) July 29, 2020