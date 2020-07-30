As Congress Debates Second Stimulus Check, Plenty of Folks Outraged They Still Haven't Received Their First

As members of Congress meet for a fourth day of discussions regarding the HEALS Act, some Americans on social media are speaking out as they continue to wait for their first stimulus check. Although the GOP’s proposal calls for direct payments to the American people, stimulus checks had first been mandated as a response to the coronavirus pandemic under the CARES Act, which had been signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. On April 15, less than three weeks later, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began distributing the first of those checks, though more than three months later, some people still haven’t received theirs.

According to CBS News, as of the latest update, the IRS had sent out more than 160 million stimulus checks, totaling nearly $270 billion. These checks mostly amounted to $1,200 for eligible single filers and $2,400 for joint filers, though they phased out at a certain income level until reaching an income cap. It was estimated that the qualifications for a stimulus payment would make most American households eligible.

As many Americans now keep their eyes on the current negotiations taking place on Capitol Hill, awaiting any news of the proposed second round, others are simply hoping to receive their first payment. Keep scrolling to see how some Americans are reacting on social media as they continue to wait for their first stimulus payment.