Area 51 ‘Training’ Video Goes Viral on Instagram

An Area 51 “training” video has gone viral on Instagram, and it sees a would-be stormer hilarious practicing to free imprisoned aliens. In the clip captioned “He’s training to free the aliens at Area 51,” a lone resistance fighter carries a person dressed as an alien over small hurdles, pushes it on a workout sled and carries them on his back while hitting the treadmill. Lastly, the “alien” is seen doing some kind of mind control on his rescuer.

The clip was posted by Instagram user apiecebyguy, who added in a comment, “He’s the not the hero the aliens deserve, but the one they need right now…”

“Hope to see you on the field brother. It will be an honour to get Tased and/or shot on sight together,” a fan added.

The Area 51 meme started about a week ago, when someone created a Facebook event titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” The page has since garnered over a million followers, and states its purpose as, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

One person who has a come out against the proposed Area 51 raid is scientist Bob Lazar, who claims to have previously worked with extraterrestrial technology at the site, and essentially blew the whistle on what was happening about 30 years ago.

“I have to comment on this ‘Storm Area 51’ thing. I do understand it was started as a joke by someone, but there are a number of people who are actually planning on showing up,” Lazar said in an Instagram post.

“This is a misguided idea,” he continued. “Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there. The only place there was ever any alien technology was at Site S4, south of Area 51 proper. That was 30 years ago. S4 may have moved decades ago or it’s possible it’s no longer being used for the project.”

“I do not support this ‘movement’. The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” Lazar added. “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”