Apple Maps Finally Adds Feature Google Maps Has Had for Years

The Maps app on iOS devices is finally adding a feature that its competitors have had for years already – offline GPS functionality. Until now, Apple's Maps app has not been ideal for road trips in remote areas where cell signal and internet service were spotty, since the directions could drop off abruptly in some cases. On Monday, Apple announced that the upcoming iSO 17 update will solve this problem.

Apple's annual WWDC event was on Monday and it came with some big announcements from the tech giant. Among them was this simple but long-awaited update for the Maps app, bringing it up to date with Google Maps and other similar competitors. Apple was one of the last holdouts that did not offer offline GPS functionality on its map app. That made it unreliable in many cases, and forced some travelers to rely on Google, Waze or other apps.

I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR OFFLINE MAPS IN APPLE MAPS FOR YEARS OH MY GOD YESSSSS I CAN FINALLY DELETE GOOGLE MAPS FOREVER!!!! 😭 #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/RGZn0FgZvt — Garrett (@thechromatican) June 5, 2023

The new Apple Maps app will allow users to download maps ahead of time and use them without cellular signal or wi-fi later on. That means you may still need to plan ahead if you are going somewhere remote, but it will be an easy process. Users can plan their route in advance and make sure it is saved on their device. The upside is that this may even save on battery life and data charges since the device won't be reaching out constantly to refresh its interface.

The offline maps feature will be available on iOS 17, which will be available later this year – likely in late September when Apple usually publishes its big updates. It will be available on the iPhone, the iPad via iPadOS 17 and the Apple Watch via WatchOS 10. There are plenty of other software updates coming in this package as well, including major updates to AutoCorrect and photos.

Of course, the biggest announcement from WWDC 2023 was the new Vision Pro VR headset from Apple. The company is clearly making some big steps in the hardware space and they're taking fans along for the ride – as long as they can keep up with the price tag. Many commenters online have already scoffed at the $3,499 asking price on the Vision Pro headset, and many said they are no longer committed to the iPhone or the Macbook either. A report by Forbes earlier this year emphasized the increasing price of Apple products in general, and speculated about how that could impact the company's philosophy moving forward.

Apple's new products are expected to launch later this year, and more announcements will likely come before then as well. Check the company's website for the latest updates right from the source.