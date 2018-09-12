Apple Leaks iPhone XS and XR Names and Colors Before Event

Ahead of Apple‘s special Wednesday event, a sitemap leaked the names of several new iPhones and the various colors that they will come in.

According to CNET, in the hours leading up to the major event Apple is holding on Wednesday, a last-minute leak by the company’s sitemap revealed a handful of information regarding several big announcements set to be made later today, including confirmation of a number of new iPhones.

The sitemap, a file that lists URLs of a website, allegedly confirmed the OLED iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, as well as the cheaper iPhone XR. The names were revealed via links to otterbox cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Allthing.com reports that the iPhone XR, with a 6.1-inch LCD display size and two storage options – 64 GB and 256 GB – will reportedly be available in six colors, according to the sitemap, including black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.

The iPhone XS, with a 5.8-inch display, and the iPhone XS Max, with a 6.5-inch display, will both be available in silver, black, and gold, and also offer three storage options – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The sitemap file leak also allegedly revealed a new Apple Watch Series 4 model that will be available in wider 40 mm and 44 mm band sizes (existing Apple Watches boast band widths of either 38mm or 42mm) and come in space gray, silver, and gold aluminum color options.

There are also new AppleCare Packages included, though their details remain to be seen.

Apple has since pulled the pages and has not confirmed any of the allegedly confirmed products, colors, storage sizes, or display sizes.

This is not the first time that Apple has accidentally leaked crucial device information prior to its big announcement. In 2016, the iPhone 7 was leaked via the brand’s new Twitter account before Tim Cooke made the official announcement. The tweets, advertisements showing photos and videos of the device, were only up for a few short minutes before being deleted.

Just last week, 9to5Mac leaked reported images of the new Apple Watch Series 4, which showed the device able to support eight total complications at a time.

Apple fanatics will have to wait for official confirmation of the newest leaked devices until their big tech event today at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be available to stream on Facebook Live, YouTube, and Periscope. CNET will also be doing livestream coverage of the event.