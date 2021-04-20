Apple Launches New Purple iPhone 12 During Live Event

Apple unveiled a new color for its latest iPhone products on Tuesday during the company's virtual event. Starting on Friday, April 23, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in a purple color. The company does not typically release these kinds of options in between new hardware upgrades, so fans are perplexed.

The new iPhone is a light, lavender-ish purple color, similar in tone to the colors already available since the product's launch. Older models will not be available in the new color, and the change is completely superficial. Functionally, it will be no different from the other phones on the market. Still, some fans celebrated this splash of color from a manufacturer known for minimalist design aesthetics throughout the years, including monochromatic color choices.

Apple just announced a purple iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/Jr5pzLp1jP — 𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚖𝚊𝚗𓄀 (@1daavi) April 20, 2021

The new purple iPhones will go on sale on Friday and will begin shipping to customers the following Friday, April 30. In the meantime, Apple made plenty of other, more significant announcements at its event on Tuesday — from a myriad of new iPad upgrades to new Apple TV features. The company is also investing more in its podcast app functionality and is even releasing "AirTags" — a Bluetooth locator that can be attached to a commonly lost item to help locate it with your phone.

It may be a testament to the simple things in life that in spite of all that, many fans are still focused on the iPhone color shift. Here is a look at what people are saying about the new purple iPhone.