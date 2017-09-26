Concerned New Yorker Says Anthony Weiner Is a ‘Danger to Society’

Following his 21-month prison sentencing, Anthony Weiner is a “danger to society,” according to one New Yorker.

In an anonymous letter sent last week, “a concerned New Yorker” begged judge Denise Cote before her ruling to see U.S. Rep. Weiner as a “perverted and deviant sexual predator whom in my opinion should be shown no mercy by the court,” TMZ reports.

The anonymous sender objected to Weiner’s lawyers painting him as a “sick man, incapable of distinguishing rights from wrong and having no control over his own behavior.” Instead, the person accused Weiner of being a “danger to our society” and that showing him any leniency would come as a sign that even disgraced elected officials get a pass.

The angry New Yorker went on to say that the Democrat “really was not that wonderful as his defense team has suggested” while in office and that he was rather an “average performer with little care for his constituency, while hiding his dark and perverse secrets.”

It seems as if Judge Cote agreed with the anonymous sender’s thoughts, as on Monday she sentenced him to 21 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Weiner had allegedly engaged in explicit conversation with a 15-year-old girl and at one point asked her to film herself undressing.

Prosecutors wrote that “with full knowledge that he was communicating with a real 15-year-old girl, the defendant asked her to engage in sexually explicit conduct via Skype and Snapchat, where her body was on display, and where she was asked to sexually perform for him,” the New York Daily News reports.

Weiner’s political downfall started in 2011 when the 53-year-old tweeted a picture of himself in bulging underwear. Further raunchy selfies sent to other women online later surfaced and he resigned from Congress.

The married ex-Congressman tried for a shot at redemption in 2013 with a run for mayor, but it was then revealed that he had been sexting with a woman named Sydney Leathers under the alias “Carlos Danger.”

Three years later, in August of 2016, Weiner sent a photo of himself in his underwear with his son lying right next to him.

Prosecutors say that Weiner’s actions turned illegal when he sent explicit messages to the 15-year-old girl. They say he had full knowledge of her age and still directed her to engage in sexual conduct.