Aliens Exist and Have Contacted the US, Israeli Space Official Claims

The former head of Israel's space security program said that his country and the U.S. have both been in direct contact with extraterrestrials for years, in a new interview with Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. Haim Eshed served as an Israeli general and the had of the country's space security program for 30 years, and is now opening up about his experiences. He claims that authorities and aliens decided to keep this contact a secret together, because "humanity isn't ready."

Now 87 years old and working as a college professor, Eshed described the extraterrestrials Earth is in contact with as a "Galactic Federation." He said that these entities are not interested in emigrating to Earth, but instead want cooperation to help study "the fabric of the universe." According to Eshed, they have set up a secret underground base on Mars, where American representatives are secretly present.

Eshed indicated that President Donald Trump's creation of the U.S. Space Force was a response to this extraterrestrial presence, and that Trump himself was "on the verge" of disclosing the existence of aliens to the public. He said that the Galactic Federation stepped in to stop this disclosure. The aliens reportedly fear "mass hysteria," and believe humans need to "evolve and reach a stage where we will... understand what space and spaceships are."

As for Eshed himself, he said that he is speaking out now because he feels some people will believe him, and he has nothing to lose by doing so. He said: "If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Today, they're already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

Eshed left out key details, including how long this relationship between aliens and governments has been going on, and how it started. He reportedly gives more details in his new book, The Universe Beyond the Horizon – Conversations with Professor Haim Eshed, According to The Jerusalem Post. However, the book does not appear to be available outside of Israel.

So far, Eshed's remarks have not been confirmed by any credible military, government or scientific sources. NASA issued a statement seeming to refute Eshed's claims, and former UFO investigator for the British military, Nick Pope, told NBC News: "Either this is some sort of practical joke or publicity stunt to help sell his book, perhaps with something having been lost in translation, or someone in the know is breaking ranks."

Many skeptics are similarly concerned about translation issues along the way, especially considering the lack of details in the interview. It is not clear when or if Eshed's book will be available in English.