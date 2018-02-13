Watch ‘Time-Traveler’ Claiming to Be From 2030 Pass Lie Detector

A man claiming to be a time-traveller from the year 2030 was interviewed while hooked up to a lie detector over the weekend, and the results are downright eerie.

When Noah, the alleged temporal tourist, was asked if he was indeed a time traveller, he replied “yeah,” and the lie detector test said he was telling the truth. When asked if he had any proof, he said that all he had was his knowledge of the future. However, he was weary to share it because it said it could lead to “a paradox.” The lie detector came back positive on this as well.

The interview was conducted by a YouTube channel called ApexTV. The interviewer emphasized at the beginning that lie detectors aren’t 100% accurate. Noah’s face and voice were obscured for reasons that aren’t clear. Whether you believe the young man or not, his version of the future is pretty interesting to listen to.

Noah describes a near future where all of our current global stresses are just slightly heightened. Climate change is still a threat, political unrest is still rising, and the human population is still deeply fractured across cultural lines.

Noah also describes how various technologies have advanced just slightly. He says that there’s in 2018, time travel has already been invented, it just hasn’t been made available to the public yet. That, he says, will come in 2028. The interviewer asked him if human beings have colonized Mars yet in his time.

“In 2030 we just started. There is people on Mars,” he said. When asked when exactly people made it to the red planet, Noah said “2028. There’s a giant change in 2028.”

Noah says that in the next twelve years, global warming becomes much more of an imminent threat.

“If you live in a northern state in the Unite States, you’ll be fine,” he says. “It’ll just be a little more hotter than you’re used to. If you live in a country by the coast, or a state like, you know, California, it’ll be terrible for you.”

Unfortunately, Noah says people aren’t doing much more in 2030 to combat these environmental issues than we are now.

“We use a lot of [alternative energy,] we’re slowing down on fossil fuels and nuclear power,” he says. He also explained that in the future, people drive electric cars that are as fast as gas-powered vehicles today.

It was hit or miss when asking Noah about other sci-fi future technology. In terms of robots, he said “there’s robots that can move around the house — you know, like Amazon Alexa and stuff like that. They can just kind of move around the house, but that’s all we’ve got so far. We don’t have much in that area.”

He didn’t have good news on moon bases either. “We don’t have nothing on the moon,” he said. “We did have more people travel to the moon, but we don’t have bases there.”

However, he claims that in the next 12 years, we’ll come into contact with extra terrestrial life. “By the year 2030, do we discover intelligent alien life?” the interviewer asks. “Yeah we do. Yeah. They’re able to like, fly, which is insane.”

Noah was able to unequivocally refute the flat-earth theory.

“The Earth is not flat,” he said. “It’s really cheap to get out into space [in 2030], and a lot of people are doing it, and they’re seeing it for themselves.”

Noah claims he’s here in our time to disseminate knowledge of this kind. He’s not the only one — ApexTV has interviewed many self-proclaimed time travellers. According to Noah, that gets them quite a bit of clout in future news media. He says that he sought out ApexTV specifically because they’re a reputable source in 2030.