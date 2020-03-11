Infowars’ Alex Jones Arrested for DWI

Alex Jones has been arrested for a DWI in Austin, Texas. The InfoWars boss was booked just after midnight, local time, according to The Wrap. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor. After posting $3,000 bail, he was released just after 4:00 a.m.

Along with InfoWars, Jones is also the host of The Alex Jones Show, a radio show based out of his home in Austin. An avid conspiracy theorist, Jones has floated a number of bizarre ideas to his audience. Late in 2019, he was ordered to pay $100,000 in legal fees to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims after repeatedly calling the tragedy a “hoax.”

Jones was previously banned from Twitter in 2018 for abusive behavior.

“I was taken down not because we lie but because we tell the truth,” he claimed on his program The War Room not long after.

Prior to that, Jones found himself in hot water after criticizing journalist Megyn Kelly. Back in 2017, Kelly interviewed Jones for her NBC show The Kelly File.

“You can have that painted-on joker smile all you want,’ Jones said about Kelly on his radio show. “And those lawyer, sociopath eyes. But at the end of the day, I’ve spoken the truth. Not feminine. Cold. Robotic. Dead. I felt zero attraction to Megyn Kelly. That’s not an insult to Megyn Kelly. I talked to a lot of other folks that know her. They say, ‘No. It’s the same.’ Because you’re dealing with a sociopath? A psychopath? I don’t know.”

“I wanted to see it for myself. The girl next door sitting there with the toad creature,” Jones continued. “She should be in the new Blade Runner as the new replicant robot. I’m like this fat toad creature. Your children are going to die of cancer. You’re going to outlive your children, Megyn.”

Prior to this particular rant, Jones had previously compliment Kelly and her appearance.

“I got to say, she’s prettier in person,” he’s said previously. “I never know whether that’s a compliment or not in my line of work.”

Jones has not yet issued a statement on his arrest as of press time.