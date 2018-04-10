Adult Star Nikki Benz Sues Studio for Sexual Assault

Adult film star Nikki Benz is suing Brazzers for its reaction to her allegation of sexual assault against a director.

According to TMZ, Benz claims director Tony T. stomped on her head and choked her during filming of a scene. In the lawsuit, she added more detail about the alleged incident, claiming her head, face and breasts were bleeding after the allegation.

Benz also describers being gagged with her own underwear and “water was poured down her throat causing her to choke.”

“He would film with one hand and choke Benz with the other hand. Nomar stomped on Benz’s head. Between Tony T. and Nomar, Benz was hit, slapped choked and thrown on the ground and against the wall,” the suit claims, reports The Wrap.

In the lawsuit, Benz claims she did not consent to Tony touching her during filming. She claims she repeatedly yelled “cut” during the filming, hoping it would stop.

She also claims that Tony threatened to keep her from getting paid if she did not record an “exit interview.” She was told to say she would still work with him in the future. She first declined to do it, but then did it so she could get her salary.

Benz lists Tony, Brazzers and co-star Ramon Nomar as defendants.

Benz suffered “pain, suffering, emotional distress, as well as past and future medical expenses and lost wages,” according to the lawsuit.

Brazzers fired Tony after Benz came forward with her story in December 2016. Brazzers told TMZ at the time it would not release the footage filmed during the alleged sexual harassment because it “stands in direct contrast with our mandate to ensure that performers’ consent, boundaries and limits are respected.”

At the time, Tony’s representative told TMZ he denied the allegations and believed his name would be cleared.

The Wrap reported earlier Monday that Tony filed her own lawsuit against Benz, calling her allegations false and accusing her of defaming him with her tweets about the allegations.

Benz “began publishing extensive media feeds alleging that she had been raped and sexually assaulted during the filming on the previous day, accusing Plaintiffs Tony T and Ramon Nomar as the perpetrators of those acts against her,” the lawsuit reads. “All of the statements about the conduct and activities of Plaintiffs were false in that Defendant Nikki Benz [was not] assaulted nor raped during the shooting of the video.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Nikki Benz