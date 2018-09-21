5 Shot, Including 8-Year-Old, at Syracuse, New York Home

Five people, including an 8-year-old girl, were shot Thursday night at a home in Syracuse, New York, authorities said.

Police Chief Frank Fowler told reporters late Thursday that authorities had not identified a suspect or a motive. Police were not sure how many shooters were involved.

All five victims, ages 8 to 35, were hospitalized and in stable condition, Fowler said. The victims are all expected to survive, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the home located on Syracuse’s south side around 9 p.m. after reports that multiple people there had been shot.

Witnesses told WSTM that the gunfire broke out during a vigil for an elderly man who had recently died. Between 20 and 30 relatives were gathered at the home, according to the station.

Witnesses reported seeing between two to three shooters, according to WHEC.

Fowler said he wasn’t sure if the victims were shot inside or outside the home.

“This is a very tragic event,” Fowler said. “This is something that cannot occur in our community.”

Neighbors told police that people had gathered outside the house during the vigil. When the shots rang out, the neighbors ran into the house to take cover. The Post-Standard reports that neighbors’ accounts of the shooting indicated between 10 and 15 shots were fired.

WSYR reports that the gunfire came from across the street, hitting those gathered at the vigil.

It’s unclear if the shooting is related to another shooting that occurred one block away nearly half an hour afterward, where a 14-year-old girl was shot. She is expected to be OK.

Those with information about either incident are asked to call 315-442-5222.

This story is developing.