5 Police Officers Shot in Houston, 2 Suspects Killed

Five Houston police officers were shot late Monday while reportedly serving a narcotics warrant. Two suspects are dead, police said.

HAPPENING NOW: HPD blocking off streets near the scene where 5 officers were shot. They’re rerouting drivers out of the neighborhood. One officer told me, “It’s still unsafe over here. Please turn around.” #abc13 pic.twitter.com/br77j52hjA — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) January 29, 2019

According to KTRK, Life Flight was called to the scene to transport the officers to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Two are listed in critical condition, and the other three are listed as stable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

KHOU reports that two suspects are dead inside the home. Police are searching for a third suspect.

A SWAT team remained at the scene to see if anyone else was still there. They asked people to continue avoiding the area, where Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and ATF agents remain to investigate the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Harding in southeast Houston just before 4 p.m. A perimeter was set up to prevent other possible suspects from fleeing the scene.

One neighbor told KHOU she heard 15 shots. “I heard gunshots, I saw officers down,” she said.

“I’ve just learned one officer was shot in the leg, one in the shoulder and one in the face,” KHOU 11 News reporter Brett Buffington reported on Twitter.

Houston Narcotics Commander Paul Follis told the Houston Chronicle that the conditions of the officers’ conditions range from “pretty good, to really bad,” adding “They’re all hanging on.”

A law enforcement source told the Chronicle that officers previously made undercover purchases at the scene, which is how they obtained a warrant for the home. Once the officers got in the home, the gunfire began, the source said.

Buffington later reported that one of the injured officers is expected to be released from the hospital soon, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Mayor Turner: One of the injured officers is expected to be released from the hospital at any moment. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 29, 2019

Chief: the two officer who are critical were both shot in the neck area. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 29, 2019

The names of the wounded officers have not been released, and HPOU President Joe Gamaldi asked the names not be shared on social media.

3 of our officers are currently stable, 2 are still critical please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Please no names on social media at this time. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 29, 2019

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the statement after the shooting. “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

According to the Chronicle, the most last Houston officer to die in the line of duty was Richard Martin in May 2015 during a car chase.