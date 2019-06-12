2 Men Die While Competing in Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Madison, Wisconsin

It’s been reported that two men died while competing in an Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Madison, Wisconsin,

According to CNN, 38-year-old fire department apparatus engineer Todd Mahoney and 61-year-old Michael McCulloch both died during the swimming section of the race.

The Ironman 70.3 is made up up three parts: a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run.

Two Rescued From Lake Monona During Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin Location: Olin-Turville Court Incident Type: EMS Dispatch: 06/09/2019 7:53am One person has died, and a second remains in critical condition, after being rescued from Lake … https://t.co/2XqLXXwCvN — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) June 9, 2019

Mahoney had to be rescued from the lake by Madison Fire Department officials, who took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend and brother Todd Mahoney, who was competing in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin swimming event Sunday morning. Mahoney was an Apparatus Engineer at Fire Station 1 in downtown Madison,” the fire department said in a statement. “We thank the community for its support during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters of the Madison Fire Department in the tragic loss of their firefighter. We extend our sincere condolences to Todd Mahoney’s family and loved ones. #Wisconsin https://t.co/GUKefb7QvJ — Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin (@PFFW) June 12, 2019

Mahoney, who was a nine-year veteran of the Madison Fire Department, is survived by his wife and three children.

According to an obituary, McCulloch is said to have “passed away unexpectedly while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon.”

“Mike enjoyed participating in triathlons, biking, ballroom dancing, hiking, traveling, reading, and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan,” the obituary added. “He touched the lives of so many through his family, friends, work, and hobbies. His one-liners would bring raucous laughter to a group, while his empathy and compassion one-on-one was genuine and comforting. Mike was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He will be dearly missed.”

Sports competitions are inherently risky. These tragic losses over the weekend are so sad. Know your limits and remember it’s only a race. If you are struggling ask for help. #ironman

Two men die while competing in Madison, Wisconsin, Ironmanhttps://t.co/956Zl02LAZ — Nancy Rolnik MD (@NancyRolnikMD) June 12, 2019

Regarding Mahoney’s death, a report from the City of Madison indicated that “the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause.”

Funeral services for McCulloch have been scheduled, but at this time it does not appear that a memorial for Mahoney has been announced.

Photo Credit: Facebook